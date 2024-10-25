JROTC cadets from across the country take on the National Raider Challenge

FORT KNOX, Ky. – As the early morning sun broke the dawn, hundreds of JROTC cadets moved to their start positions. Radio crackles could be heard across the starting lines, signaling the competition was about to begin. Nervous faces turned serious. On the command ‘Go!’ cadets broke into a sprint, striving to bring home the gold.



The JROTC National Raider Challenge, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command, brought more than 5,000 cadets from across the country to Fort Knox Oct. 24-27 to test their grit and attempt to bring home the title of National Raider Champion.



“This is an opportunity to see America at its finest, and these young people came to battle it out and they want to win,” said Sgt. Maj of the Army Michael R. Wiemer, the Army’s senior enlisted advisor.



While this was an event for high school students, it was not for the faint of heart. The competition featured grueling obstacle courses, a 5K run and the infamous one rope bridge among other challenging tasks. Despite how overwhelming this competition may seem to some, JROTC cadets who have been training for months happily accepted the challenge.



“My team has been training since summer started,” said Cadet Stephanie Quintero-Hernandez from Palmetto High School, Florida. “We knew that we were coming to nationals, and we wanted to win. We’ve been working extra, even during the hurricanes. Nothing stopped us.”



The competition is divided into three divisions – Challenge, Masters and All-Service. The Challenge division competed on Friday and is comparable to junior varsity in other high school sports, with teams being made up of younger or less experienced cadets. The Masters division competed on Saturday and is the equivalent of varsity with teams comprised of primarily upper classmen who typically have years of raider experience. Competing alongside the Master divisions were JROTC programs from the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps who were slated in the All-Service Division.



Once the Masters and All-Service divisions concluded, the top finishing teams nominated two cadets to represent their school in the Ultimate Raider challenge – a three-mile course broken up into an 800-meter sprint, a 14-station obstacle course, a 25-meter swim and a 2-mile run. The results from the Ultimate Raider Challenge are then combined with their overall scores from Saturday’s events to create the final standings for the competition.



During the final awards ceremony, the top 12 finishers of the Ultimate Raider Challenge were presented a 4-year Army ROTC scholarship. These scholarships will allow the cadets to continue their education at their school of choice with an Army ROTC program, provided that they meet the minimum requirements and choose to serve as an officer in the Army.



“It’s events like this that show the true colors of these cadets and prove that they are ready to be the next generation of leaders for this country,” said Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command. “We saw some true grit and determination from all of the competitors as they faced a pretty tough course – and they should be incredibly proud of themselves and their teams.”



In addition to the competition, cadets experienced a festival like atmosphere throughout the weekend. From performances by the Army’s ‘As You Were’ rock band to demonstrations from premier military units, there was plenty to entertain cadets and families. This event also gave cadets the opportunity to talk to multiple universities, helping them decide their paths after high school.



Competition Results:



Masters Division:

Male

1st Place Leavenworth High School

2nd Place Adairsville High School

3rd Place Etowah High School

Female

1st Place Leavenworth High School

2nd Place Ozark High School

3rd Place Warren County High School

Mixed

1st Place Clarkrange High School

2nd Place Georgia Military College Prep School

3rd Place Smith-Cotton High School



All-Service Division:

Males

1st Place Hendersonville High School

2nd Place Camdenton High School

3rd Place Campbell County High School

Females

1st Place Live Oaks High School

2nd Place Logan County High School

3rd Place Smith-Cotton High School

Mixed

1st Place Walker High School

2nd Place Concordia Lutheran High School

3rd Place Rhea County High School



Challenge Division:

Male

1st Place George Rogers Clark High School

2nd Place Manatee High School

3rd Place Bluffton High School

Female

1st Place Palmetto High School

2nd Place Manatee High School

3rd Place Claudia Taylor Johnson High School

Mixed

1st Place Newsome High School

2nd Place Northeast High School

3rd Place Kenwood High School

