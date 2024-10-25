Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets from across the country take on the National Raider Challenge [Image 7 of 13]

    JROTC cadets from across the country take on the National Raider Challenge

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    JROTC Cadets from across the country celebrated during JROTC National Raider Challenge 2024 opening ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., October 27.

    This is the second time the event has been held at Ft. Knox. The competition, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command runs from October 24th through 27th and brought in nearly 300 teams built from around 5,000 Cadets from 220+ schools across the nation and from as far away as Guam. Elite Junior ROTC Students competed to be among the best in the nation.

    JROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world, helping them maximize their potential in pursuing their goals. JROTC students learn life-long habits and skills they are able to apply toward success throughout their lives. | U.S. Army Photo by Savannah Baird

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8721041
    VIRIN: 241025-O-MN346-9438
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    JROTC
    Fort Knox
    ROTC
    Army
    Cadet Command
    Raider Challenge

