JROTC cadets from across the country take on the National Raider Challenge

JROTC cadets compete at the JROTC National Raider Challenge 2024, Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 25, 2024.



This is the second time the event has been held at Ft. Knox. The competition, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command runs from October 24th through 27th and brought in nearly 300 teams built from around 5,000 Cadets from 220+ schools across the nation and from as far away as Guam. Elite Junior ROTC Students competed to be among the best in the nation.



JROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world, helping them maximize their potential in pursuing their goals. JROTC students learn life-long habits and skills they are able to apply toward success throughout their lives. | Photo by Savannah Baird, Fort Knox News