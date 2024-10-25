‘Our Kuleana’: PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea | KEKAHA, Hawaii (Oct. 10 2024) Cultural practitioners prepare ʻAwa (a ceremonial...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea | KEKAHA, Hawaii (Oct. 10 2024) Cultural practitioners prepare ʻAwa (a ceremonial drink) for an Aha ʻAwa ceremony, October 10, 2024, which rededicated the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (crypt) expansion to accept iwi kupuna (ancestral remains). Lua Kupapau O Nohili was constructed as a way to preserve and offer a final resting place for iwi kupuna that are uncovered from natural erosion of the Nohili Dunes. Its original construction was a singular six by six container surrounded by lava rock and ti plants. The expansion includes many smaller containers so that the iwi placed there may be sealed forever – undisturbed the next time the crypt is used. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii – Barefoot and cross legged on mats woven from lauhala leaves Western Kauai lineal descendants gather under the setting sun with PMRF personnel for a Aha ʻAwa ceremony, October 10, 2024, which rededicated the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (crypt) expansion to accept iwi kupuna (ancestral remains).



“Throughout my years at PMRF, I realized that we needed a proper protocol for a reverent and appropriate handling of iwi kupuna,” said Vida Mossman, former PMRF public affairs officer and Mana Plain lineal descendant. “The process for addressing this idea spanned decades. With the support of many of our partners and the commanding officer at the time, Capt. Nicholas Mongillo, we established a Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act Comprehensive Agreement between the US Navy and members of the Na ʻOhana Papa O Mana on June 17, 2011. This began the process of the first phase of building the crypt which was first recognized during the 2019 summer solstice ceremony.”



Lua Kupapau O Nohili was constructed as a way to preserve and offer a final resting place for iwi kupuna that are uncovered from natural erosion of the Nohili Dunes. Its original construction was a singular six by six container surrounded by lava rock and ti plants. The expansion includes many smaller containers so that the iwi placed there may be sealed forever – undisturbed the next time the crypt is used.



“As we place our blessing on phase two, just five years later, I would be remiss if I did not thank Capt. Brett Stevenson, the environmental and cultural resources teams, Peleke Flores, our ʻOhana and all those whose hard work and dedication throughout this process has brought this sacred space to fruition,” said Mossman.



The actual construction of the new additions may have only taken four and a half days, but in reality it took over two decades of planning, coordination, and dedication from servicemembers and civilians who passed the torch as they came and went from PMRF.



“What an amazing journey we’ve been on to get to this place,” said PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson. “This day is for you; I want to acknowledge that and thank you all for making PMRF part of your ʻOhana today.”



Everyone in attendance played a role in building not only a strong foundation for the crypt, but a foundation built from heritage and tradition.



“They did the best that they could for the first phase and it served its purpose but this time was about getting it right,” said Kumu Pohaku (stones teacher) Peleke Flores. “We start with the Kanu I’a (planting fish) because it sets our foundation and our intentions for the area.”



During the Kanu I’a family members with ancestral ties to the land worked with cultural practitioners to bless the crypt and asked for a period of Noa (freeness) so that construction may begin.



With gentle but deliberate motions they wrapped four fish in ti leaves to be planted in the cardinal points of the crypt’s foundation. The planting of each fish symbolized a different ʻike (knowledge) : Aholehole for new beginnings; Kala to unburden and forgive; Kumu to establish or teach; Aweoweo for enlightenment.



“It is important to have the ’Ohana there from the start so they can connect with the space and to their kupuna ’ike (ancestral knowledge),” said Peleke. “Working with stones is something we used to do all the time. At first it feels unfamiliar to the family, but once their hands start moving it all begins to click – it’s in our blood and part of our heritage.”



The care and consideration did not stop after the blessing. Each stone that was laid was done so according to ancient traditions that have been passed through generations. The stone masons know that each piece of rock has a place that it is meant to be and using traditional dry stacking methods they put each piece in its rightful place in the structure.



The structure also included careful markings for culturally significant celestial waypoints such as the exact angle of sunset during summer and winter solstices, and the fall and spring equinox.



“Thank you to Uncle Kunane, Thomas, Tara, Kaulana and the entire team that worked so hard to get this right,” said Stevenson. “I saw Peleke and his team work diligently, hand over hand and stone over stone, to make this amazing sanctuary that we may share.”



The crypt serves as a place for lineal descendants to pay respects to their ancestors, and for PMRF to honor the living ʻOhana as partners in stewardship of cultural resources.



“When I think of my Kuleana (responsibility), I think of this place where we have a protected sanctuary for your family amidst what the US Navy does every day to protect our country,” said Stevenson. “At the end of the day if we don’t care for places like this and preserve them for all of you to come here and share this area then we are not fulfilling our Kuleana.”