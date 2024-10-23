PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEKAHA, Hawaii (Oct. 10 2024) Dr. Keao NeSmith blesses iwi kupuna (ancestral remains) during a Aha ʻAwa ceremony, October 10, 2024, which rededicated the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (crypt) expansion to accept iwi kupuna. Lua Kupapau O Nohili was constructed as a way to preserve and offer a final resting place for iwi kupuna that are uncovered from natural erosion of the Nohili Dunes. Its original construction was a singular six by six container surrounded by lava rock and ti plants. The expansion includes many smaller containers so that the iwi placed there may be sealed forever – undisturbed the next time the crypt is used. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)