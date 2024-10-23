KEKAHA, Hawaii (Oct. 10 2024) Kaulana Mossman, a Western Kauai lineal descendant, dances hula at the closing of a Aha ʻAwa ceremony, October 10, 2024, which rededicated the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (crypt) expansion to accept iwi kupuna (ancestral remains). Lua Kupapau O Nohili was constructed as a way to preserve and offer a final resting place for iwi kupuna that are uncovered from natural erosion of the Nohili Dunes. Its original construction was a singular six by six container surrounded by lava rock and ti plants. The expansion includes many smaller containers so that the iwi placed there may be sealed forever – undisturbed the next time the crypt is used. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8717654
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-HW207-1275
|Resolution:
|3834x2552
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.