    PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna [Image 17 of 17]

    PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Oct. 10 2024) Kaulana Mossman, a Western Kauai lineal descendant, dances hula at the closing of a Aha ʻAwa ceremony, October 10, 2024, which rededicated the Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (crypt) expansion to accept iwi kupuna (ancestral remains). Lua Kupapau O Nohili was constructed as a way to preserve and offer a final resting place for iwi kupuna that are uncovered from natural erosion of the Nohili Dunes. Its original construction was a singular six by six container surrounded by lava rock and ti plants. The expansion includes many smaller containers so that the iwi placed there may be sealed forever – undisturbed the next time the crypt is used. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8717654
    VIRIN: 241010-N-HW207-1275
    Resolution: 3834x2552
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    This work, PMRF Hosts Aha ʻAwa Ceremony Rededicating Lua Kupapaʻu O Nohili (Crypt) Expansion for Safe Keeping of Iwi Kupuna [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CULTURE
    NAVY
    HAWAII
    COMMUNITY

