1 Mile Walk or Run Against Breast Cancer

Newport News, Va - Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) employees proudly participated in the 14th Annual 1-Mile Walk/Run Against Breast Cancer, sponsored by Federally Employed Women - Tidewater Chapter #445, October 24th.



The event, themed "Wear Pink and Come Have Fun While Supporting Local Education, Screening, and Treatment Programs," brought together a diverse group of participants to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer initiatives in our community.



The walk/run event was a vibrant display of pink as participants donned pink attire to support the cause. The event provided an opportunity for physical activity and served as a platform to educate and engage the community on the importance of breast cancer screening and treatment programs.



The command's involvement in this event underscores our commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. By participating in the walk/run, SUPSHIPNN joined forces with other organizations and individuals dedicated to the fight against breast cancer, contributing to the collective effort to provide education, screening, and treatment programs to those in need.



The event was a resounding success, with participants joining the cause to support local breast cancer programs. The enthusiasm and solidarity displayed by everyone involved were truly inspiring, and it was a reminder of the power of community in making a positive impact.



As we continue to support such initiatives, we remain dedicated to promoting health and well-being within our community. SUPSHIPNN is proud to be part of this important cause and looks forward to future opportunities to contribute to the fight against breast cancer.

