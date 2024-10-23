Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 08:27 Photo ID: 8718286 VIRIN: 241024-N-DJ454-3517 Resolution: 2976x1984 Size: 2.18 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1 Mile Walk or Run Against Breast Cancer [Image 9 of 9], by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.