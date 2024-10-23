Newport News, Va - Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) employees proudly participated in the 14th Annual 1-Mile Walk/Run Against Breast Cancer, sponsored by Federally Employed Women - Tidewater Chapter #445, October 24th.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 08:27
|Photo ID:
|8718289
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-DJ454-2363
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 Mile Walk or Run Against Breast Cancer [Image 9 of 9], by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1 Mile Walk or Run Against Breast Cancer
