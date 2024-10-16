NAVCENT Hosts 249th Navy Birthday Celebration at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted a base-wide ceremony celebrating the 249th birthday of the U.S. Navy at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Oct. 16.



The theme of this year’s observance is “Warfighting, Strength and Readiness,” highlighting the Navy’s ability to operate anywhere at any time, promote security, deter aggression, and defend shared ideals.



During the ceremony, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, U.S. 5th Fleet commander, delivered remarks, emphasizing how NSA Bahrain and U.S. 5th Fleet embody this year’s theme.



"This past year in the 5th Fleet area of operations, we have lived that theme every day,” said Wikoff. “The men and women out there in harm’s way are making the difference. They provide presence and reassurance as certain as those who came before did, in places such as Guadalcanal, Midway, and the Coral Sea.”



The ceremony continued with the reading of the Chief of Naval Operations’ birthday message.



“From the Eastern Mediterranean to the Indo-Pacific and everywhere in between, our Sailors have been standing the watch, around the world and around the clock, in every domain from seabed to space, and in cyberspace,” said Chief Religious Program Specialist Ryan Sharpton. “No other Navy in the world can train, deploy, and sustain such a lethal and combat credible force at the pace, scale, and tempo we do. All of this has been made possible by you, America's Warfighting Navy. Each one of you plays a critical role in our Fleet. You are truly our secret weapon. As we look to the future and the decisive decade ahead, we know that our team will continue to answer our Nation's call and build on our Navy's legacy with Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”



The event concluded with a bell ringing ceremony, honoring the lives of fallen Sailors, followed by the singing of Anchors Aweigh, and the traditional cake-cutting ceremony featuring the oldest and youngest Sailor in attendance.



“Every day we show pride in our Navy and the legacy of honor, courage and commitment passed down through the generations,” said Wikoff. “I am every bit as proud to serve with you today as I was when I first entered the Navy 34 years ago. I wish you all a Happy 249th Navy Birthday.”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.



NSA Bahrain's mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and ten ants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

