    NAVCENT Hosts 249th Navy Birthday Celebration at NSA Bahrain [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVCENT Hosts 249th Navy Birthday Celebration at NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    241016-N-AC117-1042 1015 Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces, speaks during the Navy’s 249th birthday celebration aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, October 16, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    NSA Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Navy Birthday 249

