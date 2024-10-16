NAVCENT Hosts 249th Navy Birthday Celebration at NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-AC117-1015 Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces, is rendered honors during the Navy’s 249th birthday celebration aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, October 16, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)