USACE ‘Blue Roof’ installs begin in Sarasota at record pace

SARASOTA, Fla. (Oct. 17, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Operation Blue Roof Program contractors install first blue roof at a record-setting pace, one-week post-storm and one day after the issuance of the notice to proceed, in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.



"Today is a really proud moment installing the first blue roof and helping the people of Florida get back into their homes and start putting their lives back together," said Col. Brandon Bowman, Commander, Jacksonville District.



A week ago, when Hurricane Milton was preparing to cut a swath of destruction through Florida, Patrick York decided to ride the storm out in the family home in Sarasota while his parents were in Tennessee.



“I kind of knew what to expect having been through previous storms. I was anticipating the roof to be damaged and have some missing shingles but once I got up there after the storm, I knew immediately the damage was far worse than expected and the roof would need to be replaced,” said York.



York’s parents have lived in their Sarasota home for nearly 50 years, raising five children along the way. Hurricane Milton’s rage caused severe damage to their roof and is the reason he applied to the program for assistance. The York home is one of, soon to be thousands of, blue roofs to be installed across 25 counties that stretch from the southwest coast across the state to the east coast.



York said his sister referred him to a link on Facebook.



“I started calling since day one and got a recording saying a mission was pending,” said York. “I kept calling a few times a day until two days ago, when I was notified, the link was active.”



York immediately submitted the request and within an hour, was told he was eligible.



“This was a very quick and easy process. I thought it would take a month to get the blue roof, however, I am glad you guys are here, ready to rock and roll and get this thing done and that’s peace of mind for me.”



According to Nicole Cominoli, Mission Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, after a storm, such as a hurricane, many people are left to find shelter outside of their homes due to roof damage.



The purpose of the Corps of Engineers Blue Roof Program is to install fiber reinforced plastic sheeting to damaged residential roofs.



“By installing temporary roofs, we restore a sense of normalcy for people during a chaotic and stressful time. Our primary goal is to get people back into their homes as quickly as we can, while also delivering a quality product,” said Cominoli.



The free assistance program to homeowners is called Operation Blue Roof, which is a primary mission program managed by USACE for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), that reduces further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.



“I feel so relieved that this happening because I was going to have to try to find another solution,” said York. “But now I know it’s going to be done right and it’s going to be done nice and give us the protection until we figure out what is needed to move forward..”



After completed assessments of impacts from Hurricane Milton, USACE, on behalf of FEMA, has initiated the Operation Blue Roof program for 25 Florida counties.



About Operation Blue Roof:



• Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the USACE for FEMA. The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, plastic sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs.



• This program is a NO COST service for homeowners. Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



• The Blue Roof program is for primary residences, or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent of roof structure damage, to ensure the safe installation of the blue roof. By signing the Right of Entry, resident certify property ownership and someone will occupy it after installation. The home must have been rendered structurally sound. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Flat roofs, roofs made of clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify for the Blue Roof program.



• The deadline to sign up for the Blue Roof program is November 5, 2024.



Applying for the Program:



• Following a disaster, FEMA assigns the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the task to activate Operation Blue Roof.



• A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.gov website, by calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) or visiting an ROE collection center throughout the affected areas. ROE collection center locations are listed on the website blueroof.gov and updated on a reoccurring basis. ROE forms submitted by residents grant the government and its agents permission to go on individual properties to install the temporary roof.



• Once an ROE is received, a USACE employee will conduct an assessment. The inspection may be completed virtually or in person. Remote reviews provide the same high-quality assessment as those done in person. If it is determined a roof does not qualify for a blue roof, the resident will be contacted via telephone and an explanation for disqualification will be provided.



• In support of Operation Blue Roof, USACE mobilizes response teams, including contractors and Quality Assurance representatives, and ensures plastic sheeting is available to perform installations.



• Training is conducted for Quality Assurance representatives to ensure consistent quality delivery of the service.



• Installations can be affected by inclement weather that creates conditions that are unsafe for contractors and USACE personnel. Hazardous factors can include rain, wind, or lightning. Installations resume as soon as possible after conditions improve. USACE considers many factors to maximize production and NOT strictly working in a first-come/first-served pattern.



• If residents wish to cancel their Blue Roof application, they may do so at blueroof.gov or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).



Installation Process:



• On the day of your installation, teams will bring all required equipment and supplies to your house.



• Crews use fiber-reinforced polyethylene plastic sheeting, galvanized steel nails, and 1x2 furring strips to covered damaged areas.



• Plastic sheeting is overlapped and securely fastened with steel nails every 24-inches along the entire run of the furring strip to ensure complete coverage of damages. Furring strips are placed 6-feet apart along all installed plastic sheeting.



• Temporary roofing may be installed with multiple wood furring strips, screws, and nails to the existing roof to secure it, which may harm any pre-existing roof beneath.



• A Blue Roof is temporary. It is intended to protect the roof from additional weather damage for a minimum of 30 days from installation. While they are not warrantied, they have lasted longer and stayed intact in tropical-storm-force winds. We recommend homeowners secure permanent repairs as soon as possible.



• The team will not contact you before arriving at your residence. The ROE provides authority for the installation to occur without the resident being present.



• Quality Assurance and Quality Control representatives confirm the proper installation of the Blue Roof and inform contractors of any necessary corrections.



• Removal of the temporary roof is the responsibility of the homeowner and will result in leaks after fastening (nails) is/are removed.



• If homeowners are missing a few shingles (50-square-feet or less), we can repair the areas with noninvasive materials that do not use plastic and nails.



Tips for the Public:



• Large debris on your roof. Operation Blue Roof will remove homeowner tarps installed and minor debris to allow for proper installation. Any large items of debris, such as a tree, must be removed from the roof by the homeowner to be eligible for the program.



• Secure your pets. Homeowners with pets who have submitted Right of Entry forms should ensure pets are placed inside or properly restrained away from the structure in order for workers to safely access the roof. A loose animal on the property may cause a delay in the installation of temporary roofing. Due to safety concerns, crews will not approach the property if pets are loose in the yard.



• Beware of solicitations. Homeowners need to visit a Right of Entry Collection Center, blueroof.gov or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258) to sign up. People going door-to-door to damaged homes or phoning victims and claiming they are with Operation Blue Roof could be frauds. Blue Roof representatives never solicit participation, nor will they ask for Social Security or bank account numbers.



• Look for identification. USACE employees who do assessments for Operation Blue Roof carry U.S. government ID cards. If you don’t see it, ask for it. Contractors who install the Blue Roofs will have a copy of your signed Right of Entry form. No additional form is necessary.



• If you get a call. Representatives from Operation Blue Roof may call to clarify information or location, but they will not ask for sensitive information.



• Don’t pay. Operation Blue Roof is free to residents. FEMA never charges applicants for disaster assistance, inspections, or help in filling out applications. USACE does not charge, either.



• If in doubt. Do not give out information. Report people claiming to be government workers to local law-enforcement agencies or to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.



Frequently Asked Questions & Answers:



Q: What happens after I submit my request?



A: After submitting your Rights of Entry or ROE request, the entry will go into the Blue Roof Management System. Once in the system, the ROE generates a work order, which the installation contractor receives to install a Blue Roof on a home. However, multiple variables can impact the timeline from application to the program to installation.



Q: Why do I need to fill out the Rights of Entry request? Why can’t I just request someone come out a put a tarp on my roof?



A: Homeowners need to fill out the ROE because it gives the USACE’s contractor the right to enter your yard and get on your roof to install the temporary roofs. The owner is not providing rights to enter your home. USACE considers many factors to maximize production and NOT strictly working in a first-come/first-served pattern. Once your request is processed through, a crew will arrive, possibly without notice; however, the ROE allows the crew access to the property without the homeowner/residents being present.



Q: How do I check the status of my application once submitted?



A: To check on the status of, modify, cancel your blue roof, or find the status of your Right of Entry (ROE), please contact the Blue Roof Call Center (888) 766-3258. Please have your Right of Entry (ROE) number available to verify your status.



Q: Why does it take so long for someone to come out and do the installation after making the request?



A: We understand that you want your roof secured as soon as possible. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works closely with local, state, and federal partners and our contractors to provide this service as safely and expeditiously as possible. It’s important to know there are tens of thousands of requests that have been submitted, and more are being submitted every day. This process will take weeks, if not months to complete.



Q: How long will it be before my Blue Roof gets installed?



A: We cannot accurately give you a timeline because installs are dependent on multiple factors, including when you submitted your application, the availability of installation crews, material availability, and weather. However, the Corps will install as many roofs as possible, as quickly as possible in the safest timeframe. We understand the sense of urgency being felt, but please be patient. Contractors are working as quickly and safely as possible.



Q: What happens if it rains or storms while I am waiting?



A: Unfortunately, rain, wind, lightning, and other severe weather will delay the installations of roofs. However, as soon as conditions improves contractors will start installation again. It is the USACE goal, to get all the eligible roofs completed as safely and quickly as possible. We recommend residents make temporary repairs, such as placing a tarp or other materials to protect your home. If a tarp is placed, USACE contractors will remove the tarp and install the temporary blue roof.



Q: How come I can’t get the installation during the rain?



A: Safety is always our top priority. Installations can be affected by inclement weather when conditions are unsafe for contractors and USACE personnel. Dangerous factors can include rain, wind, lightning, and any other conditions that could impact safety during the installation. Installations will resume as soon as possible after conditions improve.



Q: How long will a Blue Roof last?



A: The plastic sheeting used in a Blue Roof install is a fiber-reinforced, water-proof material intended to protect your home for generally 30 days.



Q: How do counties get added to the Blue Roof program?



A: USACE does not determine which counties are eligible. That determination is made at the state level.



Q: Who do I contact if I believe someone is a scammer or committing fraud?



A: To report scams, fraud and identity-theft contact: FEMA’s toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or contact your local law-enforcement agency.



Q: What number do I call if I sustain damages from the installation of the Blue Roof?



A: Please call 888-766-3258.



Q: What should I do if I have damages?



A: Start documenting with pictures or video. If at all possible, establish a timeline when the damages occur and continue to document with pictures and /or video.



Q: How will future storms impact the Blue Roof mission?



A: Any future tropical disturbance events could impact the speed of the Blue Roof mission. It’s important for residents to understand that severe weather and/or dangerous conditions including wind, rain and lightning will delay installations. Installations will resume as soon as possible after conditions improve.



Q: What am I supposed to do in the meantime while I wait for the Blue Roof to be installed and it continues to rain?



A: We understand the sense of urgency in getting your Blue Roof installed. FEMA has ‘self-help’ tarps available that are also free of charge.



"We are getting these roofs on as fast as possible and will get it done in a timely manner,” said Bowman. “USACE works quickly with installs once the disaster occurs to the time the first blue roof is placed.”



USACE is estimating the mission to take between six and eight weeks, depending on how many applications are received and how geographically spread out the residences are. With 25 counties currently eligible for the program, it may take a little longer.



“If you know of other friends or family members within the eligible counties that have damage to their roofs, tell them about the program so they can get registered,” said Bowman.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District on the district’s website at https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleDistrict and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JaxStrong.’



For Blue Roof information, visit the Jacksonville district’s Hurricane Milton website at https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane-Milton/