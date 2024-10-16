Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE ‘Blue Roof’ installs begin in Sarasota at record pace

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    BROLL from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors in Sarasota, Florida, installed the first temporary ‘Blue Roof’ the first home from the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for FEMA. The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs. This program is a NO COST service for homeowners. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Operation Blue Roof Program contractors install first blue roof at a record-setting pace, one-week post-storm and one day after the issuance of the notice to proceed, in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 17:13
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Milton24
    Hurricane Milton24

