BROLL from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors in Sarasota, Florida, installed the first temporary ‘Blue Roof’ the first home from the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for FEMA. The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs. This program is a NO COST service for homeowners. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Operation Blue Roof Program contractors install first blue roof at a record-setting pace, one-week post-storm and one day after the issuance of the notice to proceed, in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940596
|VIRIN:
|241017-A-BO243-9129
|Filename:
|DOD_110629537
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE 'Blue Roof' installs begin in Sarasota at record pace, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS
