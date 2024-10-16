Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE ‘Blue Roof’ installs begin in Sarasota at record pace [Image 2 of 3]

    USACE ‘Blue Roof’ installs begin in Sarasota at record pace

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Operation Blue Roof Program contractors install first blue roof at a record-setting pace, one-week post-storm and one day after the issuance of the notice to proceed, in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8702717
    VIRIN: 241017-A-JN142-1012
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    Milton24
    Hurricane Milton24

