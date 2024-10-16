The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Operation Blue Roof Program contractors install first blue roof at a record-setting pace, one-week post-storm and one day after the issuance of the notice to proceed, in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
10.17.2024
10.17.2024
|8702717
|241017-A-JN142-1012
|2100x1500
|3.07 MB
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
USACE 'Blue Roof' installs begin in Sarasota at record pace
