Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence

Photo By Mark Schauer | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (right) greets eventgoers at the Yuma Police Department's annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) at Yuma Palms Mall on October 12, 2024. The proving ground has supported the family-friendly annual event since 2011.

Though the United States Army’s presence in Yuma dates back to 1850, some in the local community are surprised to learn that Army Soldiers are stationed in Yuma.



For hundreds of people who attended the Yuma Police Department’s Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) event on October 12, however, the community’s Army presence was clear as can be.



Soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force were accompanied by YPG Commander Col. John Nelson, members of YPG’s Police Department, and staff from the post’s public affairs office who spent over three hours interacting with a steady stream of eventgoers.



YPG’s exhibit consisted of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, YPG police vehicles, and table displays of parachute packs, helmets, and other gear used by Airborne Test Force Soldiers. The Soldiers and police officers themselves, however, were the star attraction, especially with youngsters.



YPG has supported the annual GAIN event since 2011.



YPG personnel participate in a variety of major community events throughout the year, from the Yuma Air Show to the Yuma Military Appreciation Day and others. YPG Soldiers will march in the vanguard of Yuma’s upcoming Veterans Day Parade on November 11th.