Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (right) greets eventgoers at the Yuma Police Department's annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) at Yuma Palms Mall on October 12, 2024. The proving ground has supported the family-friendly annual event since 2011.
