Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Youngsters at the Yuma Police Department's annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) at Yuma Palms Mall on October 12, 2024 talk with Soldiers of Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force. The proving ground has supported the family-friendly annual event since 2011.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8701267
    VIRIN: 241012-D-GD561-8405
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download