Youngsters at the Yuma Police Department's annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) at Yuma Palms Mall on October 12, 2024 talk with Soldiers of Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force. The proving ground has supported the family-friendly annual event since 2011.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8701267
|VIRIN:
|241012-D-GD561-8405
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual event GAINs from Yuma Proving Ground presence
No keywords found.