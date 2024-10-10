2024 Military Spouse Employment Summit

Members from the Military and Family Readiness Center and the Department of Labor hosted a three-day Military Spouse Employment Summit at Vandenberg, Oct. 2-Oct. 4, 2024.



The summit was designed to equip military spouses with essential tools for their job search and enhance their career development. The Department of Labor’s Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses (TEAMS) program model first launched at Vandenberg in October 2023 and has since been adopted by 16 other military installations across the Department of Defense.



“The Military Spouse Employment Summit showcases Vandenberg’s commitment to supporting military families, providing spouses with the skills, confidence, and building connections,” said Jennifer Kreps, Military & Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant.



Career exploration, paths to employment, licensure portability, marketing and networking, resume development, interview skills, and salary negotiation were all discussed during the summit. Attendees participated in practical workshops and discussions that focused on overcoming the unique challenges military spouses face while seeking employment.



“The Spouse Employment Summit is a valuable tool for the M&FRC in promoting a higher quality of life for our military families,” said Larry Horsley, M&FRC flight chief. “Through this program, spouses are armed with valuable employment skills necessary to find meaningful employment, and it develops skills to build careers that can last beyond their military members time in service.”



Past attendees of the summit shared their personal employment journeys and provided encouragement and insight into navigating career transitions. Additionally, representatives from Non-Appropriated Fund (NAF) Human Resources presented specific job opportunities at VSFB, answering critical questions and offering resources to help spouses integrate into the local workforce. By building collaborations among military, government, and private sector stakeholders, the summit creates initiatives that empower military spouses and contribute to a stronger national defense.

