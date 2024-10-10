2024 Military Spouse Employment Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Military and Family Readiness Center pose for a photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024. The M&FRC and the Department of Labor hosted a three-day Military Spouse Employment Summit. The summit equipped military spouses with essential tools for their job search and enhanced their career development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)