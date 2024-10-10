129th Rescue Wing Conducts Daring 800-Mile Medevac, Saving Merchant Mariner’s Life

MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Calif. - In a remarkable display of coordination and teamwork, the 129th Rescue Wing, executed a high-stakes medical evacuation on Oct. 9, 2024. The mission launched in response to a request from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 11th District in Alameda, to rescue an unconscious merchant mariner aboard a Liberian-flagged cargo vessel approximately 800-nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco.



Coast Guard and 129th RQW flight surgeons determined the patient needed advanced medical care due to their critical condition. The distance from shore posed a significant challenge beyond the range of the Coast Guard's rescue helicopters, which typically have a radius of 150 to 200 miles. The 129th Rescue Wing, equipped with the HC-130J Combat King II’s air-to-air refueling capabilities, was uniquely positioned to extend the mission's reach.



Lt. Col. Christopher Nance, 130th Rescue Squadron HC-130J command pilot, led the mission commanding four aircraft: two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and two HC-130J Combat King IIs.



Preparation for the mission began on Oct. 8, involving more than 70 service members from the 129th RQW and the 79th Rescue Squadron. The 79th RQS, an active-duty unit based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, provided crucial air assets.



“The teamwork across the ops group, maintenance group, and units like the 79th Rescue Squadron was incredible,” said Nance. “This mission showed how seamlessly the Air National Guard can work with active-duty Air Force personnel.”



The mission’s success hinged on the coordinated efforts of the four aircraft, including air-to-air refueling to extend the helicopters’ range. The HC-130J aircraft from the 79th RQS provided the refueling capability, allowing the Pave Hawks to refuel four times during the operation.



One of the standout aspects of the mission was the involvement of a multilingual service member from the 129th RQW, who was instrumental in overcoming communication barriers with the foreign crew of the vessel.



“We were fortunate to have someone who spoke Russian and Ukrainian,” Nance said. “This significantly helped communication with the ship’s captain. This reflects the diversity within the 129th RQW and how every member brings value to the mission.”



Upon reaching the vessel, pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron, conducted a hoist operation from a HH-60G Pave Hawk on to the vessel, and evaluated the patient’s condition. Once stabilized, they hoisted him to the Pave Hawk for the return flight. During the flight, it was determined the patient required further medical treatment. An ambulance was pre-positioned at Moffett and transported the patient to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto for immediate higher medical care.



Reflecting on the mission, Nance commended the coordination and teamwork, stating, “This mission exemplified our core mission: ‘That Others May Live.’ The risks taken by these service members demonstrate the dedication and sacrifice required to save a live.”



The mission highlighted the 129th Rescue Wing's capabilities and its seamless integration with other military branches. The operations saved a life and reinforced the wing’s reputation as one of the most elite rescue units in the U.S. Air Force.



The 129th Rescue Wing’s mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. This medical evacuation mark the wing’s 1,165th life save.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 17:55 Story ID: 483176 Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 129th Rescue Wing Conducts Daring 800-Mile Medevac, Saving Merchant Mariner’s Life, by 2nd Lt. Nagraj Rao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.