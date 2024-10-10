129RQW Airmen Conducts SAR Operation

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard mobilizes for an overwater rescue operation at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 20:24
|Photo ID:
|8691758
|VIRIN:
|241009-Z-FO594-1095
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
