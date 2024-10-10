Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129RQW Airmen Conducts SAR Operation [Image 6 of 16]

    129RQW Airmen Conducts SAR Operation

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard mobilizes for an overwater rescue operation at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129RQW Airmen Conducts SAR Operation [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    129th Rescue Wing

