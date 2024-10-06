148th Fighter Wing Dedicates Memorial Wall to Its 21 Fallen Heroes

On October 5, 2024, the 148th Fighter Wing hosted an impactful event dedicating their newly finished Memorial Wall, honoring 21 of its members who lost their lives in service to their state and nation. A private ceremony was held for the families of the fallen, providing a space for reflection and remembrance.



As stated by U.S. Air Force retired Brig. Gen. Ray Klosowski, this wall, positioned near the base’s flightline operations building, serves as a “granite testament to the heart and soul of the 148th Fighter Wing.”

Through this memorial, the Wing aims to preserve the memory of those lost and recognize the enduring strength and sacrifice of their service. The wall itself is a testament to the lives cut short, but the deeper meaning lies in what it stands for.



"This is dedicated to the families," said 148th Fighter Wing commander Col. Nate Aysta, "the living legacy of those service members."



The Memorial Wall not only honors the lost but also acknowledges the families left behind, whose sacrifices continue long after the uniforms have been folded and the final salutes given. Behind each name engraved on the granite wall are stories of loss and resilience. The 148th Fighter Wing has suffered numerous losses over its 76-year history, and each tragedy leaves a ripple that extends far beyond the immediate circle of colleagues.



Many families have carried the weight of losing a father, son, or brother at a young age. For some, this Memorial Wall represents long-awaited recognition of their loved one’s service and sacrifice, and a collective acknowledgment of the grief that has shaped their lives.



Two names etched into the Memorial Wall belong to service members who were never found after their aircraft disappeared during missions. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Dennis and Staff Sgt. Christopher Ford did not return from an F-16 training mission in Panama in 1991. Their families, including Dennis’ children, Jeff Jr. and Jae; and Ford’s wife, retired Col. Deon Ford, were among the families in attendance who saw their family member’s legacy is now permanently part of the 148th Fighter Wing’s story.



Generations of service run deep in the 148th Fighter Wing, and many of those attending the dedication carry not only the loss of a loved one but also a tradition of continued military service. Sons, daughters, and grandchildren of the fallen have followed in their footsteps, serving in the very unit their fathers once belonged to.



Chief Master Sgts. Kurt Verville and Doug Ion, both prominent leaders at the 148th, lost their loved ones in the line of service. Their efforts played a pivotal role in completing the Memorial Wall that now bears their father’s and grandfather’s names, continuing the families’ legacy of service.



The dedication ceremony brought together nearly 90 family members from across the country, all Gold Star families, a title given to those who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. A sacred missing man formation swept over the memorial, after the playing of TAPS, closing the ceremony with a profound tribute. This event represents a permanent homage not just to the service members who gave their lives, but also to the families who continue to carry their memory forward.



This wall will forever reflect the unbreakable bond between the 148th Fighter Wing, its families, and the generations who continue to serve, carrying forward the legacy of those who once gave everything.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:53 Story ID: 482686 Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 148th Fighter Wing Dedicates Memorial Wall to Its 21 Fallen Heroes, by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.