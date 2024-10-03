video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



148th Fighter Wing Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony B-Roll medium and cut-away camera.

Military and family members of fallen service members gather at the new memorial wall dedication ceremony at the 148th Fighter Wing, in Duluth, Minn. Oct. 5, 2024. The newly completed memorial wall honors 21 fallen service members who were lost while conducting their military duties over the wing’s 76 year history.

Emcee of the ceremony is Audra Flanagan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hinks sings the National Anthem

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. and Chaplain Darrell Kyle provides the invocation

Host is U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 148th Fighter Wing Commander

Main speaker Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Raymond T. Klosowski

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ben Churchill sings the Lord, Guard and Guide the Men Who Fly, the official hymn of the United State Air Force