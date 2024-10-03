Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony FULL - CAMERA 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing

    148th Fighter Wing Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony full video camera one.
    Military and family members of fallen service members gather at the new memorial wall dedication ceremony at the 148th Fighter Wing, in Duluth, Minn. Oct. 5, 2024. The newly completed memorial wall honors 21 fallen service members who were lost while conducting their military duties over the wing’s 76 year history.
    Emcee of the ceremony is Audra Flanagan
    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hinks sings the National Anthem
    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. and Chaplain Darrell Kyle provides the invocation
    Host is U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 148th Fighter Wing Commander
    Main speaker Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Raymond T. Klosowski
    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ben Churchill sings the Lord, Guard and Guide the Men Who Fly, the official hymn of the United State Air Force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939216
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-ZH124-2001
    Filename: DOD_110605187
    Length: 00:25:21
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony FULL - CAMERA 1, by SMSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download