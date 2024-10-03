MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene

Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene can receive...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene can receive emergency assistance with 0% interest and no payments on existing balances and new purchases for 90 days. Cardmembers can reach out to the Contact Center to initiate this offer now through Nov. 1 by calling 877-891-7827. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2MI. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is offering cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene emergency assistance with their accounts. Cardmembers can receive 90 days 0% interest and no payments on existing balances and new purchases by calling the MILITARY STAR Contact Center now through Nov. 1 at 877-891-7827.



“As our resilient military communities begin the recovery process after this devastating hurricane, the MILITARY STAR team is here to offer assistance,” said Tommy Ward, senior vice president of the Exchange Credit Program. “Cardmembers can have a little peace of mind while they focus on taking care of their communities.”



Shoppers who sign up for a new MILITARY STAR account through Nov. 1 may also be eligible to receive 0% interest and no payments for 90 days, in addition to the standard 10% off all first-day purchases.



Emergency relief valid for active cardmembers in affected areas. Standard account terms will apply after 90 days. New purchases will be added to the existing balance during the 90-day emergency relief period. Offer for new cardmembers subject to credit approval. The first-day discount for new cardmembers will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information or to apply for a card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



