MILITARY STAR cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene can receive emergency assistance with 0% interest and no payments on existing balances and new purchases for 90 days. Cardmembers can reach out to the Contact Center to initiate this offer now through Nov. 1 by calling 877-891-7827. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2MI.
This work, MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene
