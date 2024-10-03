Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    MILITARY STAR cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene can receive emergency assistance with 0% interest and no payments on existing balances and new purchases for 90 days. Cardmembers can reach out to the Contact Center to initiate this offer now through Nov. 1 by calling 877-891-7827. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2MI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8678406
    VIRIN: 241004-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency assistance
    MILITARY STAR
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download