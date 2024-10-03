MILITARY STAR Offers Emergency Assistance for Cardmembers Affected by Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILITARY STAR cardmembers who have been affected by Hurricane Helene can receive emergency assistance with 0% interest and no payments on existing balances and new purchases for 90 days. Cardmembers can reach out to the Contact Center to initiate this offer now through Nov. 1 by calling 877-891-7827. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2MI.