Tulsa District awards $5.4 million AE contract for Tinker AFB project

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Tulsa District Military Construction project at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $5.4million architecture and engineering design contract under its Military Construction mission at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27. (Courtesy Photo by Sonny Barber, USACE)

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architecture and engineering design contract under its Military Construction mission at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27.



Tulsa District awarded the $5.4 million contract to Burns and McDonnell Inc., of Kansas City to design and engineer the Integrated Capability Depot Oxygen Shop.



The Tulsa District Military Construction section conducts project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery for military customers at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; McAlester Ammunition Plant, Oklahoma and Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.