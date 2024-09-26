Tulsa District awards $5.4 million AE contract for Tinker AFB project

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architecture and engineering design contract under its Military Construction mission at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27.
Tulsa District awarded the $5.4 million contract to Burns and McDonnell Inc., of Kansas City to design and engineer the Integrated Capability Depot Oxygen Shop.
The Tulsa District Military Construction section conducts project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery for military customers at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; McAlester Ammunition Plant, Oklahoma and Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
