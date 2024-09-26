Tulsa District awards $5.4 million AE contract for Tinker AFB project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tulsa District Military Construction project at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $5.4million architecture and engineering design contract under its Military Construction mission at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27. (Courtesy Photo by Sonny Barber, USACE)