    Tulsa District awards $5.4 million AE contract for Tinker AFB Project

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District Military Construction project at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $5.4million architecture and engineering design contract under its Military Construction mission at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Sept. 27. (Courtesy Photo by Sonny Barber, USACE)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 12:38
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    Tinker AFB
    Air Force
    Military Construction
    Tulsa District

