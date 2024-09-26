ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeremy Pedersen, the Task Force Spartan Command...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeremy Pedersen, the Task Force Spartan Command Chaplain, simulates the behaviors of a person at-risk of suicide during an exercise as part of the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 17, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. Pedersen is one of the lead instructors for the workshop. (This photo’s saturation was lowered for dramatic emphasis) (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Heather Rushfeldt, a chaplain assistant assigned to the 34th Infantry Division and Task Force Spartan, sets the tone for a simulation between herself and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeremy Pedersen.



“I’m walking home from work,” she says, beginning to paint a picture for others. “I noticed something strange. There was a man standing at the edge of the bridge. I called out to him, to see if he was okay.”



“Oh, I’m okay,” said Pedersen while his body language said otherwise.



Rushfeldt paused as the room became tense.



“I lost my job, and I have no money,” continued Pedersen.



Rushfeldt, hearing the urgency in his voice, took a deep breath, weighing her options.



“I have nothing to live for!” said Pedersen as the room became painfully quiet.



“Are you thinking about killing yourself?” added Rushfeldt.



Rushfeldt continues to navigate the line between life and death for the scenario, showcasing communication skills that students learned during the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, or ASIST, course held Sept. 16 and 17.



ASIST offers a space to explore experiences and attitudes about suicide without it being taboo. The course is designed to teach students how to recognize potential signs of risk, intervene, and develop an effective suicide prevention and safety plan.



“The scenario-based training promoted immersion, and I feel like it was more effective than information-based training,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kelsey Moyer, one of the students participating in the class. “Our minds are like muscles, and if we don't exercise them in the way we intend to use them, they will not be as effective.”



Moyer further explained the course’s impact:



“This course emphasizes that the goal is like CLS—a first aid of sorts. The instructors emphasized that we are acting as a first line of support to provide care 'here and now' and how we can immediately help. Even the verbiage of 'intervention' compared to 'prevention' helped to bring home the idea that our goal is not to save them forever but to intervene and assist them now.”



Nearly 20 students throughout Task Force Spartan attended the two-day workshop. The hands-on training boosted students’ confidence and developed skills necessary to recognize and prevent suicides within their formations and in the real world.



“ASIST provides students with skills to effectively intervene when they encounter a person at risk of suicide,” said Rushfeldt. “Students leave empowered with the knowledge they can make a difference for the Soldiers to their left and right.”



Students also learn how to understand the needs of a person at risk of suicide, recognize the warning signs of suicide, and learn what resources are available to help at-risk individuals.



Through scenario-based learning, students develop skills and increase their own comfort levels necessary to react when they notice the need for intervention. The students focus on identifying an at-risk person, connecting with them, and moving them to an emotionally “safe-for-now” position in order to seek professional help later.



“The immersion and scenario-based training gave us an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the situation and exercise how we would respond and intervene,” said Moyer. Other courses are great as a foundation to this one, but I see myself using these skills more than the skills I have learned in the other courses.”



Suicide Prevention Month is observed annually each September. The Army’s Suicide Prevention Month theme for 2024 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme highlights the importance of connecting with people we trust because individuals who have strong, supportive relationships have a lower risk for suicide.



The Army reported over 70 deaths by suicide in the first quarter of 2024. Through connection and training, Task Force Spartan Soldiers contribute to a resilient, strong, and ready force in partnership with all Army assets throughout the region.