    ASIST – Suicide First Aide [Image 3 of 9]

    ASIST – Suicide First Aide

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Holger, the chief court reporter for the 34th Infantry Division, participates in an exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 16, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 07:17
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-DY230-1010
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Red Bulls
    ASIST
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Trainer

