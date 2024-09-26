ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Holger, the chief court reporter for the 34th Infantry Division, participates in an exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 16, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)