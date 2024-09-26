ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeremy Pedersen, the Task Force Spartan Command Chaplain, simulates the behaviors of a person at-risk of suicide during an exercise as part of the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 17, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. Pedersen is one of the lead instructors for the workshop. (This photo’s saturation was lowered for dramatic emphasis) (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)