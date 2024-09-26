USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) advances 18 chief petty officers

Photo By Seaman Kevin Steffanson | Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer march in formation while singing...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kevin Steffanson | Sailors selected for promotion to chief petty officer march in formation while singing Anchors Aweigh during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, 18 Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan advanced to the rank of chief petty officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson) see less | View Image Page

The chief pinning ceremony began with the new chief petty officers singing the Navy’s anthem, “Anchors Aweigh,” as the group marched through a crowd of Sailors and families gathered in support of their promotion. Mentors, peers, and family members joined the new chief petty officers on the stage to place a combination cover on their heads and pin gold-fouled anchors on their collars. This completed their new khaki uniforms and finalized their advancement to their rank.



During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, addressed the new chief petty officers as they stood in ranks across from the seasoned chief petty officers they would soon be joining, speaking of the significance of their new roles.



“To our selectees, it is on the shoulder of these giants [prior and current chiefs] that you will stand and raise this organization and its standards to even greater heights,” said Cardone. “Today is the day you should reaffirm to yourself, your personal commitment to joining this elite group of naval leaders. I know that the chiefs who have trained you have done their job right, they will have ensured that you are ready to be, ‘the chief’. I have every confidence that they have done so and that you are indeed ready.”



Guest speaker at the ceremony, Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Calvin Jones gave remarks to the newly-pinned chief petty officers.



“Chiefs lead from the front, demonstrating by example the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment. Our deep knowledge makes us champions of technical expertise relied upon by junior personnel and officers who trust our judgment to get the job done,” said Jones. “Now it’s your time to shine you have earned it and are well deserving.”



The newly-pinned chief petty officers underwent a six-week initiation process designed to prepare them for the challenges of the next level of leadership. This initiation process is unique to the Navy and is designed for the individual to be ready to and wear the rank of and bear the responsibility of chief petty officer following the ceremony.



For Chief Hospital Corpsman Alyssa Sarver, she underwent chief season at the same time as her spouse, Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Christopher Sarver. She noted that his dedication to his work and Sailors made him a great candidate for chief. During chief season they had to mentally prepare themselves that they would often be spending time away from their three-year-old daughter. During that time their daughter stayed with her grandparents while they went through the initiation process.



“It think it's such a rare opportunity, especially for dual military, to go through chief season at the same time,” said Sarver. “Now, thinking about it after seeing everything through, I think we are supposed to be where we are meant to be. I am glad I went through chief season aboard USS Ronald Reagan with Class 131. Everything just happens for a reason and with this class I am in, they have been amazing.”



For some, the ceremony marked not only a milestone in their career, but a shift in perspective. They now are expected to be less hands-on with work, and shift their priorities to teaching junior Sailors about their job.



Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Eric Austin said that Ronald Reagan’s newest chiefs now have to check in on their Sailors, assess if they know how to do that job and also be the technical expert to them when needed.



“To be a chief means that you don’t have any more excuses,” said Austin. “When things go right or things go wrong, you accept what you and your division did. That is the biggest difference and the job continues on.”



The ceremony ended with smiles and camaraderie as the new chiefs celebrated their advancement with friends and family.



With the pinning complete and the revelry over, these new chiefs must now bear the weight of the fouled anchors. They have officially accepted the duties and responsibilities as chiefs of the United States Navy, and they are now the ones that junior Sailors will look to when they hear “ask the Chief”.



Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.