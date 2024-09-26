Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 18 chief petty officers during ceremony [Image 20 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 18 chief petty officers during ceremony

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors promoted to chief petty officer stand in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, 18 Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan advanced to the rank of chief petty officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) advances 18 chief petty officers

