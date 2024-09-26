USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) advances 18 chief petty officers during ceremony

Sailors promoted to chief petty officer stand in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, 18 Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan advanced to the rank of chief petty officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)
