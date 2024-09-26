Corps of Engineers Monitors Impact of Hurricane Helene on Cumberland River Basin

Photo By Michael Davis | David Bogema, chief of Water Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | David Bogema, chief of Water Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, monitors weather conditions and forecast for the Cumberland River Basin, Sept. 26, 2024, to help the Corps make decisions on flood risk operations as remnants from Hurricane Helene are expected to impact the region. (USASE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is monitoring expected heavy rainfall as the the remnants of Hurricane Helene are forecasted to move through the Cumberland River Basin beginning Friday, 27 Sept. and lasting through the weekend.



Rainfall totals are projected to range from three to four inches across the region, with the heaviest amounts expected in the western portions of the Cumberland Basin, including the J. Percy Priest, Cheatham, and Barkley watersheds.



The Corps of Engineers operates 10 dams and four locks along the Cumberland River, which function as a unified system to stabilize river levels, facilitate navigation, and reduce flood risks.



According to the Nashville District’s water management section, based on current rainfall forecasts and modeling, significant rises in the mainstem of the Cumberland River are not anticipated.



“The rainfall forecasts from the National Weather Service estimate three to four inches of rain over the next three days, but it would take significantly more rain to push any of our damage centers into flood stages,” said David Bogema, chief of water management for the Nashville District. “River forecasts from the Ohio River Forecast Center also show that water levels at Pineville, Barbourville, and Williamsburg on the Upper Cumberland will remain below action levels.”



Preliminary estimates, using future rainfall projections and conservative runoff assumptions, suggest that lakes managed by the Corps will likely remain within safe levels. Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, and Center Hill reservoirs are not expected to reach their flood control storage zones. Likewise, Laurel and Martins Fork reservoirs are not anticipated to reach their spillway crests. However, J. Percy Priest Reservoir may rise into its flood storage zone as it has not yet begun its fall drawdown, though the peak pool level is forecast to remain below 498 feet.



In preparation for the rainfall, the Corps has increased releases from Old Hickory and Cordell Hull Dams to draw them closer to the bottom of their normal operating zones. Additional adjustments to dam operations will be made as necessary over the coming days to manage the incoming weather.



“While we are not expecting flooding on the Cumberland River or at Corps-managed reservoirs, there is no guarantee when it comes to mother nature, and forecasts can change in the coming days,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander. “We do anticipate flash flooding in certain areas, especially near unregulated streams and tributaries, so we urge the public to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and stay informed on the evolving storm in your area.”



The safety of the public and the effective management of water resources remain top priorities for the district. In May of this year, USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in the Cumberland River Basin during a high-water event. Read more about how at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Media/Media-Releases/Article/3782792/



Information for preparing for floods can be found at Floods | Ready.gov. Additionally, the public can find the latest weather information at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/ or https://www.weather.gov/.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.