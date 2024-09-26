Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers Monitors Impact of Hurricane Helene on Cumberland River Basin

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    David Bogema, chief of Water Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District monitors weather conditions and forecast for the Cumberland River Basin to help the Corps make decisions on flood risk operations as remnants from Hurricane Helene are expected to impact the region, Sept. 26, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8663237
    VIRIN: 240926-A-US975-1001
    Resolution: 3693x2077
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Corps of Engineers Monitors Impact of Hurricane Helene on Cumberland River Basin, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE, Nashville District, Helen, Helen24, Flood Risk Management, Water Management

