Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees who shop at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores and Expresses, eat at Exchange restaurants or order at ShopMyExchange.com are missing out on earning rewards if they’re not using their MILITARY STAR® card.



The card, which is available only to the military community, offers a number of benefits, including its reward program, where cardmembers earn two points for every $1 spent and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



“Missing out on MILITARY STAR rewards is like leaving money on the table,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Cardmembers earn points on all purchases, wherever the card is accepted—that includes commissaries.”



The number of places that accept the card is expanding, as MILITARY STAR has teamed up with Discover® Global Network, allowing the card to be widely used across installations. Concessionaires, name-brand restaurants, third-party vendors and certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities are among the additional services where cardmembers can use MILITARY STAR and earn points.



The military community earned $39 million in MILITARY STAR rewards last year.



For more information about MILITARY STAR’s exclusive discounts on food and fuel, industry-low APR and more benefits, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



