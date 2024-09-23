Do you shop at the PX/BX? Eat at an Exchange food court? Fill up at the Express? Order from ShopMyExchange.com? If you’re not using your MILITARY STAR card when you shop, you’re missing out on rewards. Earn two points for every $1 you spend with your card, including at the commissary, mall vendors and more. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2M8.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 14:30
|Photo ID:
|8659416
|VIRIN:
|240924-D-DO482-1111
|Resolution:
|1070x1834
|Size:
|443.95 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program
No keywords found.