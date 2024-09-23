Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Do you shop at the PX/BX? Eat at an Exchange food court? Fill up at the Express? Order from ShopMyExchange.com? If you’re not using your MILITARY STAR card when you shop, you’re missing out on rewards. Earn two points for every $1 you spend with your card, including at the commissary, mall vendors and more. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2M8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8659416
    VIRIN: 240924-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 1070x1834
    Size: 443.95 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rack Up the Points with the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Rewards program
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download