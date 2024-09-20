Sailor in the Spotlight – HM1 Jose Navarro

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Aug. 21, 2024) Lt. Julius C. Wiseman III, human resources...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Aug. 21, 2024) Lt. Julius C. Wiseman III, human resources department head, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella poses for a photo with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Geneva Dixon, from Linden, New Jersey, and Jose Luis Navarro Jr., from Bremen, Indiana, who were both recently featured in Sailor in the Spotlight articles. U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Sept. 4, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jose Navarro, 25, from Bremen, Indiana, joined the Navy in 2016 to be part of something bigger than himself. He arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in March 2023.



“I show up and take care of my Sailors, day in, day out,” said Navarro, who was recently selected as U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella’s Senior Sailor of the Quarter. According to his leadership, Navarro has demonstrated exceptional leadership and worth ethic as the Human Resources department leading petty officer.



Four junior Sailors have benefitted from Navarro’s mentorship; two have been promoted and two have earned college degrees. He has also managed more than 1,000 pieces of correspondence, more than 100 permanent change of station transfer transactions, ten awards boards, five awards ceremonies, and one command physical readiness assessment as the command fitness leader.



“Petty Officer Navarro's dedication and achievements exemplify his outstanding performance in his leadership role,” said Lt. Julius C. Wiseman III, human resources department head, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. “Furthermore, he recently achieved the milestone of graduating with a Master of Healthcare Administration from Louisiana State University Shreveport.”



In addition to his administrative duties, Navarro holds several collateral duties, including: serving as Morale, Welfare and Recreation president; supply officer; assistant command fitness leader; and command, pay and personnel administrator. Navarro feels these roles help the command improve and help Sailors.



“Serving means making sacrifices to help others,” said Navarro.



Navarro’s proudest achievement in the Navy is promoting quickly and proving to himself that he can get what he wants if he works hard for it.



