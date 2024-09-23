NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Sept. 24, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jose Navarro, 25, from Bremen, Indiana, arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in March 2023 and is assigned to U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella. U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella and NMRTC Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy Photo)
Sailor in the Spotlight – HM1 Jose Navarro
