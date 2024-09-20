Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma

Photo By Preston Chasteen | Aerial image of a tow pushing barges through the lock at W D Mayo Lock and Dam 14,...... read more read more

Photo By Preston Chasteen | Aerial image of a tow pushing barges through the lock at W D Mayo Lock and Dam 14, November 2, 2016. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to RKE Contractors of Dexter, Missouri, Sept. 20, for embankment repairs on the Cherokee Chute. see less | View Image Page