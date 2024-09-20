Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma

    Photo By Preston Chasteen | Aerial image of a tow pushing barges through the lock at W D Mayo Lock and Dam 14,...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to RKE Contractors of Dexter, Missouri, Sept. 20, for work at W. D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14.

    Tulsa District awarded the $4,637,335.35 contract to perform embankment repairs on Cherokee Chute in LeFlore County, Oklahoma.

    W. D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14 is the first of five Tulsa District maintained and operated locks and dams in Oklahoma on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The MKARNS is a 425-mile marine highway that enables river navigation from the Mississippi River to Oklahoma.

    Tulsa District operates locks and dams on the MKARNS in conjunction with the Little Rock District, USACE.

