The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to RKE Contractors of Dexter, Missouri, Sept. 20, for work at W. D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14.
Tulsa District awarded the $4,637,335.35 contract to perform embankment repairs on Cherokee Chute in LeFlore County, Oklahoma.
W. D. Mayo Lock & Dam 14 is the first of five Tulsa District maintained and operated locks and dams in Oklahoma on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The MKARNS is a 425-mile marine highway that enables river navigation from the Mississippi River to Oklahoma.
Tulsa District operates locks and dams on the MKARNS in conjunction with the Little Rock District, USACE.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:18
|Story ID:
|481552
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.