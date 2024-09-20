Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2016

    Photo by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Aerial image of a tow pushing barges through the lock at W D Mayo Lock and Dam 14, November 2, 2016. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to RKE Contractors of Dexter, Missouri, Sept. 20, for embankment repairs on the Cherokee Chute.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Tulsa District
    Contracts Awarded
    Lock & Dam 14

