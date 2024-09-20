Aerial image of a tow pushing barges through the lock at W D Mayo Lock and Dam 14, November 2, 2016. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to RKE Contractors of Dexter, Missouri, Sept. 20, for embankment repairs on the Cherokee Chute.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8657140
|VIRIN:
|161102-A-IF821-9808
|Resolution:
|5123x3319
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tulsa District awards construction contract for embankment repair in LeFlore County Oklahoma
Army Corps of Engineers