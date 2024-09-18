NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ

Kurt Wendelken, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Vice Commander, visited Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) to learn more about the organization and its operations Sept. 16 to 18, 2024, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



The most senior-level Navy civilian in NAVSUP had the opportunity to see how FLCJ operates and the unique nature of its mission in the southeast. Wendelken’s visit began with a command briefing led by Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, to highlight the various roles and responsibilities of the FLCJ team.



The team also had a chance to hear from the Vice Commander on the NAVSUP perspective. In addition to meeting with the FLCJ leadership team, Wendelken participated in an all hands meeting with FLCJ employees from the Jacksonville area where he answered a variety of questions about career progression, NAVSUP operations and his insights as a senior executive in the Navy.



“It is vitally important that NAVSUP’s executive leaders get out of the headquarters and see our teams in action providing vital support to the fleet, our Sailors, their families and the civilian workforce,” Wendelken said. “It is very challenging to understand how we can improve our support to the fleet without putting eyes on the fleet.”



During the three-day visit, Wendelken also toured some of FLCJ’s facilities at NAS Jacksonville and at Naval Mayport, Florida, to see up close how the team does the Navy supply mission every day.



“As Navy’s end-to-end supply chain integrator, Navy depends on NAVSUP to sustain the force,” Wendelken said. “The team at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville plays a critical role in accomplishing that mission”



The visit to FLCJ wrapped up with a tour aboard the USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) to meet with FLCJ crew members and look at the ship’s store.



“It was great to have Vice Commander Wendelken here at FLCJ,” Capt. Bolls said. “Seeing the uniqueness of our organization first-hand and meeting our outstanding team is so important to building connective tissue with our leadership at NAVSUP headquarters. Profuse thanks to our FLCJ team for making the Vice’s visit a success, clearly demonstrating why we are the number one FLC in the world.”

