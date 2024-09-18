Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ

    NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Kurt Wendelken, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Vice Commander, gets a briefing by Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, Logistics Support Officer, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Sept. 18, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8650517
    VIRIN: 240918-N-DU371-1012
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ [Image 12 of 12], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ

