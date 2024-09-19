Date Taken: 09.18.2024 Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8650722 VIRIN: 240918-N-DU371-1015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.5 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.