    NAVSUP Vice Commander gets first-hand look at FLCJ

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Kurt Wendelken, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Vice Commander, visited with Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) supply officers at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j. g. Emma Schafer)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8650722
    VIRIN: 240918-N-DU371-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
