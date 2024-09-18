1st SFAB Army Advisors, Brazilian Forces strengthen bonds during combined training event with famed 101st Airborne Division

Photo By Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais | U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Fontana, an Army advisor assigned with the 1st Battalion, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais | U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Fontana, an Army advisor assigned with the 1st Battalion, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, discusses tactical maneuvers and procedures with Brazilian Army Forces members assigned to the 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., Aug. 22, 2024. The 1st SFAB, based at Fort Moore, Ga., employed a four-person advisor team in support of a Brazilian Army element who participated in a large-scale bilateral military exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from August 12 - 27, 2024. The 1st SFAB's focus during this event was to assess, liaise, support, and advise Brazilian Army forces on the ground as they integrated with their U.S. Army counterparts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Advisors assigned to the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade continued to showcase its unique capabilities and immense flexibility working with its Brazilian partners during a recent training event held at Fort Johnson, La.



The 1st SFAB, based at Fort Moore, Ga., employed a four-person advisor team in support of a Brazilian Army company who participated in a large-scale bilateral military exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) from August 12-27, 2024.



The joint exercise was part of an ongoing effort by U.S. Army South aimed to improve bilateral strategic readiness and enhance regional security and interoperability between the U.S. Army and its partner nation forces within the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Area of Responsibility.



U.S. and Brazilian forces have a long-standing partnership based on cooperation and mutual respect. This continued partnership aims to build mutual readiness through shared experiences, fostering trust and cooperation, which helps both nations be prepared to operate cohesively in any future conflicts against common adversaries.



The 1st SFAB supports U.S. defense and security objectives while working with regional allies and partners across the USSOUTHCOM AOR. The focus of this event was to assess, liaise, support, and advise Brazilian Army forces on the ground as they integrated with the U.S. Army Brigade from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Fontana, an U.S. Army advisor and armor officer assigned to 1st SFAB, emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing capability gaps between the two forces.



“Our job is to identify the gaps and shortfalls, not just with the Brazilian unit, but also with the 101st Airborne Division.” said Fontana. “With that interoperability, we know where we stand in the future to progress and if any conflict kicks off, we can actually be able to join and create one large joint force.”



Under the support of U.S. Army Advisors, the Brazilian Army’s Pioneer Company, 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade provided valuable effects in support of the simulated large-scale combat training event.



Conversely, U.S. Army Advisors embedded with the Brazilian company throughout the training event ensured their counterparts maintained communication with U.S. units and provided them access to joint fires capabilities and intelligence information to maximize their efforts.



Senior leaders within the 2nd BCT saw a marked difference in the tactical prowess of the Brazilian Army company when compared to other multinational partners thanks to the support provided by the 1st SFAB’s U.S. Army Advisors.



The exercise provided an unparalleled opportunity for both U.S. and Brazilian forces to embed with one another, learning each other's tactics, techniques, and procedures to foster greater interoperability.



“We will embed with them. We act with them. We eat with them, and we do everything together. We become one joint unit,” said Fontana, underscoring the close cooperation between the two militaries.



Brazilian Army Capt. Caio Stallaiken, the commander of Pioneer Company, 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value of the exercise in aligning the doctrines of both armies.



“Our task here is to know more about the U.S. Army, and to create experience with intelligence, maneuver, and fire support,” said Stallaiken. “I believe the best part for us is to learn with another army, to get a new experience.”



He also noted the remarkable similarities in doctrine between the two forces, which bodes well for future cooperation.



This bilateral exercise is more than just a training event; it represents a significant step forward in the military relationship between the U.S. and Brazil.



The Brazilian Army brings unique capabilities that complement those of the U.S. Army, making this partnership crucial for future operations in the region.



“They're one of the toughest, most physically fit, most professional organizations I've ever worked with in 17 years,” said Fontana.



U.S. Army South’s facilitation of this lasted military training exchange demonstrates its commitment to fostering strong, enduring partnerships that contribute to a networked defense globally.



As the U.S. Army continues to build and strengthen its relationships with partner nation forces in Central and South America, exercises like this one are vital.



“This is critical to the way the U.S. Army is going to be going in the future,” said Fontana “Our next conflict, we will not be fighting alone.”