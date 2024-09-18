Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFAB Army Advisors, Brazilian Forces strengthen bonds during combined training event with famed 101st Airborne Division

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army and Brazilian Soldiers observe a sand table and discusses tactical maneuvers during a combined artillery rehearsal as part of a large-scale bilateral military exercise held at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, La., Aug. 22, 2024. The exercise brought together U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Brazilian Army Forces with the 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade aimed to improve bilateral strategic readiness and enhance regional security between the two nations.

    Under the support of U.S. Army Advisors assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the Brazilian forces provided valuable effects in support of the simulated large-scale combat training event with their U.S. counterparts.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8650179
    VIRIN: 240822-A-MT342-9205
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFAB Army Advisors, Brazilian Forces strengthen bonds during combined training event with famed 101st Airborne Division, by SPC Phyleicia-Nicole Dais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

