1st SFAB Army Advisors, Brazilian Forces strengthen bonds during combined training event with famed 101st Airborne Division

U.S. Army and Brazilian Soldiers observe a sand table and discusses tactical maneuvers during a combined artillery rehearsal as part of a large-scale bilateral military exercise held at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, La., Aug. 22, 2024. The exercise brought together U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Brazilian Army Forces with the 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade aimed to improve bilateral strategic readiness and enhance regional security between the two nations.



Under the support of U.S. Army Advisors assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the Brazilian forces provided valuable effects in support of the simulated large-scale combat training event with their U.S. counterparts.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)