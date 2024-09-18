Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFAB Army Advisors, Brazilian Forces strengthen bonds during combined training event with famed 101st Airborne Division

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Fontana, an Army advisor assigned with the 1st Battalion, 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade, discusses tactical maneuvers and procedures with Brazilian Army Forces members assigned to the 52nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., Aug. 22, 2024. The 1st SFAB, based at Fort Moore, Ga., employed a four-person advisor team in support of a Brazilian Army element who participated in a large-scale bilateral military exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from August 12 - 27, 2024.

    The 1st SFAB's focus during this event was to assess, liaise, support, and advise Brazilian Army forces on the ground as they integrated with their U.S. Army counterparts.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 02:00
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    101st Airborne Division
    U.S. Army South
    Brazil
    Air Assault
    1SFAB
    #BAYCB

