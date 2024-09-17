Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    Courtesy Photo | The video showcasing Emma Singletary’s submission from Ramstein High School, has...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    At the start of the previous school year, DoDEA Europe issued a call to its schools, inviting students to submit creative works to promote the significance of immunizations in preventing childhood diseases. This initiative also aimed to highlight the importance of adhering to DoDEA’s immunization policy.

    The submission criteria were provided to students in various classes across DoDEA Europe. Ramstein High School responded enthusiastically, with a total of six submissions. All submissions were unique and displayed student talent. Among them, Emma Singletary’s entry stood out for its creativity, thoughtfulness, and broad appeal.

    The selection process was rigorous, with the deadline for submissions on June 1, 2024. Dr. Michelle Howard-Brahaney, DoDEA Europe-Director for Student Excellence, and other regional staff leaders reviewed each entry carefully. Singletary's submission was chosen for its effectiveness in communicating the importance of immunizations in a manner that resonates with a wide audience. Her submission, which was selected for its charm and effectiveness in communicating the message, will be featured in a public service announcement (PSA) broadcast on DoDEA’s social media channels.

    DoDEA Europe's initiative is designed to celebrate the creativity of its students while reinforcing the critical role of immunizations in public health. By showcasing student-generated content, DoDEA aims to engage families in meaningful ways and promote informed decisions about vaccination.

    This campaign is a testament to the talent and contribution of DoDEA students.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 06:21
    Story ID: 481151
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign
    Ramstein High School student’s creative submission selected for Immunization Awareness Campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    PSA
    DoDEA
    DoDEA Europe
    Immunization Awareness Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download